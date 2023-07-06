President commissions Khayah Cement plant

Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has today commissioned a new Vertical Mill Plant at Khayah Cement’s Phase Two of the company’s expansion project.

This development is expected to increase the firm’s production output and boost the cement industry and other downstream sectors as the Second Republic continues to register more milestones in attaining Vision 2030

The new plant will also result in low production costs thereby making cement and other related products affordable as Government’s economic blueprint National Development Strategy 1 continues to bear fruit.

Delivering his keynote address, President Mnangagwa commended Khayah Cement (formerly Lafarge) saying the investment it had made was a show of confidence in the economy and dovetailed with the Second Republic’s thrust to industrialise and modernise the economy.

“I, therefore, challenge Khayah Cement Limited to broaden the production strategies to meet the marketing and sales mix for a broader footprint on the local, regional and international markets.

As a company involved in cement and limestone production and related products, you are a strategic cog in the ultimate realisation of Vision 2030. Your cross-cutting nature and importance in the overall growth and modernization of our country should not be taken lightly,” said President Mnangagwa.

A vertical cement mill is a type of grinder used to grind material into extremely fine powder and is an energy-efficient plant.