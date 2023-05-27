Breaking News
President commissions Mabobolo Secondary School classroom blocks

27 May, 2023 - 13:05
The Chronicle

Nqobile Bhebhe in Binga

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa today commissioned classroom blocks at Mabobolo Secondary School under Chief Pashu and oversaw a ground breaking ceremony of a clinic in Mabobolo Village, Binga, Matabeleland North province.

The classroom blocks were constructed by the Dutch Reformed Church of Zimbabwe.

The President arrived at 10AM and was welcomed by Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Dr Evelyn Ndlovu, Zanu-PF National Commissar Cde Mike Bimha and several government officials.

Also present was Zanu PF Second Secretary, Cde Kembo Mohadi, Chief Dobola, Chief Pashu and Dutch Reformed Church of Zimbabwe officials.

Thousands of villagers, including members of the Dutch Reformed Church of Zimbabwe, thronged Mabobolo Secondary School to witness the ceremonies.

Soon after arrival, the President went into a closed-door briefing with officials before proceeding to officially commission the classroom blocks. President Mnangagwa then proceeded to the ground breaking ceremony for Mabobolo clinic.

President Mnangagwa during the ground breaking ceremony of Mabobolo clinic in Binga.

 

President Mnangagwa is in Binga for the National Culture Month launch at Kariyangwe Village.

