President commissions three new Victoria Falls hotels

Mashudu Netsianda in Victoria Falls

THE transformation of Victoria Falls is gaining momentum under the Second Republic, which has seen the prime tourism destination attract increased investments in new facilities despite the dampening impact of the deadly Covid-19 pandemic.

As a sign of growing investor confidence in the country in response to comprehensive economic reforms, President Mnangagwa yesterday officially commissioned three new hotel facilities here, which are expected to impact positively on the growth of the resort city’s economy and employment creation.

The new facilities are Palm River Hotel, Zambezi Boutique Hotel and Nkosi Guest Lodge.

Victoria Falls is a strategic destination whose operations have a huge bearing towards the attainment of the Government’s US$5 billion tourism economy target by 2025.

The Zambezi Boutique Hotel, with its high-end luxury suites was constructed in less than 12 months, beginning in November last year at a cost of US$900 000.

Palm River Hotel whose ground breaking ceremony was attended by President Mnangagwa in August 2019, is an exquisite facility completed in less than two years at a cost of US$24 million.

It is located on the banks of the Zambezi River.

Nkosi Guest Lodge is the third addition to the Bayete Collection, which includes the flagship Bayete Guest Lodge and Phezulu Guest Lodge.

It has been designed with a focus on providing guests with adequate space for socialising and relaxing whilst on holiday in Victoria Falls.

It has 24 executive style en-suite rooms and is located in a quiet suburb that offers stylish accommodation.

In his keynote address at Palm River Hotel, where the commissioning ceremony was held, President Mnangagwa said he was confident that the US$5 billion tourism economy target will be achieved within the next four years.

He told delegates who included Cabinet ministers, tourism industry executives and senior Government officials that the new investments go a long way in accelerating the recovery of the tourism sector from the devastating effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The target of a US$5 billion tourism economy by 2025 is achievable as evidenced by the tourism investments we continue to witness.

These will undoubtedly provide a competitive, market driven and diversified product range, which is cognisant of the need to guarantee environmental and cultural conservation,” said President Mnangagwa.

“I am pleased that players in the tourism sector continue to demonstrate unwavering confidence in the future of our country by initiating and successfully completing new investments projects.

This will go a long way in accelerating the recovery of the sector.”

President Mnangagwa lauded the players in the tourism industry for their continued focus towards the realisation of the outcomes outlined in the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1).

The President said entry of new tourism facilities was set to increase the competitiveness of the tourism sector as well as a range of tourism products offered in Zimbabwe.

“Today’s event, read together with the launch of the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange is a clear testimony that the Second Republic has ushered in a new era of unprecedented economic growth and that Zimbabwe is indeed a safe investment destination,” he said.

To buttress the new investments, plans are also underway to transform Victoria Falls into a financial hub and a conferencing capital, which will see construction of a multi-purpose convention centre with top notch facilities such as five-star hotels, medical centre, a university, Zimbabwe Defence Forces camp and sporting facilities.

This is being done within the framework of the Victoria Falls-Hwange-Binga Special Economic Zone, which seeks to integrate the broader tourism economy with agriculture and mining as well the rich natural environment to promote eco-tourism activities.

Tourism is one of the key pillars in the economy alongside agriculture, manufacturing and mining.

The sector is also an essential vehicle for economic growth and development as well as a key contributor to the country’s foreign currency earnings.

“The sector provides an effective tool for broad based empowerment and job creation towards lifting many into prosperity through linkages with upstream sectors of the economy such as agriculture, fisheries, the creative cultural industries, media and film among others,” said President Mnangagwa.

While acknowledging the dampening effects of the pandemic on the travel and tourism industry, President Mnangagwa said the country was taking bold steps to ensure the sector’s recovery.

“Until the recent travel restrictions by some Western countries, it was pleasing to note that major airlines have resumed flights into our great country.

I urge all relevant national institutions to develop strategies that will attract additional transcontinental flights to our beautiful nation,” he said.

“I welcome other initiatives to improve our air accessibility such as the recently launched introduction of MackAir Airline from Botswana which is plying the Victoria Falls-Kasane and Livingstone route thereby ensuring seamless connection of the three destinations.”

The President commended proprietors of the Nkosi Guest Lodge, Zambezi Boutique Hotel and Palm River Hotel for the milestone achievements in the midst of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

He said the speedy completion of the three projects was in line with Government’s vision to grow the country’s tourism economy.

The President stressed the need for smooth movement of people and adequate provision of state-of-the-art highways, airports and utilities to support tourism growth.

This has seen Government prioritising major road rehabilitation and modernisation projects, which include the Beitbridge-Harare Highway.

“I urge tourism and hospitality industry operators along that corridor to spruce up and prepare for unprecedented opportunities, which will become abundant upon the completion of the highway,” said President Mnangagwa.

Government has also started processes for the widening, rehabilitation and modernisation of the Beitbridge-Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, while the upgrade of the treacherous Hells-Gate section along the Chirundu Highway has been completed.

“In the same vein, processes have begun for the modernisation of the Victoria Falls-Kazungula Road and the border post to meet regional standards,” said the President.–@mashnets