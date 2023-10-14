President commissions US$25m water chemicals plant

President Mnangagwa and Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science, and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira read a plaque after the commissioning of the national goat improvement centre at Bindura University of Science Education yesterday (Picture by Kudakwashe Hunda)

Harare Bureau

PRODUCTION of aluminium sulphate, one of the three primary water treatment chemicals, has started in Zimbabwe with President Mnangagwa yesterday commissioning a US$25 million water chemicals manufacturing plant owned by Chilmund Chemicals in Bindura.

The project is evidence of growing belief and self-confidence among Zimbabwe’s young entrepreneurs who are now taking up opportunities in the manufacturing sector while producing at international quality standards.

The plant is capable of producing 10 tonnes of aluminium sulphate an hour, for both local and export markets, and will support the Government’s quest to enhance access to clean and safe potable water.

Aluminium sulphate is used to purify raw water, extracting everything in collodial solution that tends to make water cloudy and muddy looking.

Apart from saving import bills, the new plant will allow local authorities to access the chemical at lower cost.

The availability of chemicals will also help curb issues of cholera outbreaks that often bedevil some cities and towns who in the past would usually run out of stock of the essential chemicals citing delays in delivery.

Speaking while commissioning the Chilmund Chemicals plant in Bindura, President Mnangagwa, who had a busy schedule after capping graduates at Bindura University of Science Education, said this was a clear testament of the philosophy, ‘Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo.’

“The US$25 million Chemical plant we are commissioning today will produce granular and liquid aluminium sulphate. This will undoubtedly assist in easing perennial challenges which our country has been facing with regards to water purification chemicals.

“The establishment of this chemical plant further dovetails with my administration’s call for an import substitution strategy, as well as innovation, science and technology driven solutions to our country’s challenges,” he said.

President Mnangagwa said the opening of Chilmund Chemicals is a milestone in the history of the nation.

“In this regard, this factory is not only a place of production; it is a symbol of hope and multiple possibilities as well as opportunities which our country has to offer,” he said.

“Furthermore, the plant represents not just an industrial milestone but a commitment to environmental sustainability. The eco-friendly technologies installed here are a shining example of how modern businesses and good environmental practices must go hand in hand.”

President Mnangagwa said the country should continue on the trajectory of producing top quality goods and services as exhibited by Chilmund Chemicals.

“It is also impressive that the aluminium sulphate produced here meets international quality standards. This will see products from this plant supporting my administration’s quest to enhance access to clean and safe potable water as one of the most basic human needs for health and well-being, in line with our National Development Strategy and UN SDG 6,” he said.

The plant was evidence of the growing belief and self-confidence among Zimbabwe’s young entrepreneurs, who are now taking up opportunities in the manufacturing sector.

“The tour of this facility was insightful and the achievements are a reflection of your resilience, innovation and hard-working nature. Congratulations for a job well done,” the President said.

He commended the bold decision by Chilmund Chemicals (Private) Limited to invest and manufacture locally in Bindura.

“I invite more companies to take up business opportunities throughout our provinces, towards growing provincial economies and realising development, modernisation and industrialisation that leaves no one and no place behind,” President Mnangagwa said.

“It is pleasing to note that Chilmund Chemicals Pvt Limited started as a trading entity and transformed its business model and ventured into the manufacturing sector.”

President Mnangagwa lauded the comprehensive strategic partnership between Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China, which continued to facilitate technology transfer, sharing and collaboration with local companies such as Chilmund Chemicals.

This buttressed Zimbabwe’s pillar foreign policy principle: “Zimbabwe is a friend to all and enemy to none”.

President Mnangagwa said notwithstanding the hurdles associated with the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe by some Western countries, entrepreneurs continued to persevere, innovate and master the supply chains, leveraging on the Second Republic’s business friendly policies.

“I also look forward to seeing you expand through setting up a sulphuric acid manufacturing plant, as envisioned in your strategic plans. On its part, my Government remains committed to continuously improve the ease of doing business and economic environment to ensure the profitable performance and increased competitiveness of business and industry,” he said.

To further increase the availability and access to water, the Second Republic was accelerating the construction of Bindura, Semwa, Dande and Mbada Dams in Mashonaland Central Province.

“I challenge local authorities, in both rural and urban, to complement the national initiatives by prioritising and budgeting for the delivery of essential social services, including the provision of refuse collection, water and sanitation among others.

“Our journey towards Vision 2030 is multi-pronged and demands multi-stakeholder efforts,” President Mnangagwa said.

The President also took time to thank Mashonaland Central province for a landslide Zanu-PF victory in the August harmonised elections, adding that his victory and that of the ruling party was a result of a peaceful, credible, transparent, free and fair process.

He said he remained forever indebted to the people of the province.

“I express my gratitude to the people, Madzimambo edu, and Zanu-PF leadership here in Mashonaland Central Province, for your unquestionable love of our revolutionary mass party, Zanu-PF and country.

“Well done Mashonaland Central Province, Congratulations, Makorokoto, Amhlophe,” President Mnangagwa said.