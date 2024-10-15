President commits to innovation-driven growth

President Mnangagwa embraces learners from Coghlan Primary School in Bulawayo, Naomi Moonga (left) and Yandile Sibanda after handing them the Outstanding Young Scientists (Primary School) Award at the 13th Zimbabwe International Research Symposium at Harare International Conference Centre yesterday. — Picture: Believe Nyakudjara

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

Researchers and innovators should leverage on the competitive advantage of Zimbabwe and Africa to fast track the country’s modernisation and industrialisation agenda, President Mnangagwa has said.

He said there is need to unleash the country’s full potential and innovative capabilities in producing quality products and services that transform Zimbabwe and the region at large in a way that entrenches sustainable industrial development and modernisation.

The President said this in Harare yesterday when he officially opened the 13th Zimbabwe International Research Symposium.

The three-day symposium ending today, drew researchers and innovators, both local and international, to showcase experiences and cultivate greater collaborations.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa noted that advances in innovation in fields such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), energy and health had transformed economies but more work needed to be done at both regional and international level.

“The emerging frontiers of scientific discoveries and technological advancement require us to be bold, innovative and relentless in our pursuit for shared progress that realises the broader aspirations outlined in the Africa Union Agenda 2063,” said President Mnangagwa.

“To this end, I challenge researchers, innovators and captains of industry gathered here today, to leverage on the competitive advantage of Zimbabwe, SADC and the entire African continent to leapfrog the modernisation and industrialisation of our country. The present situation and the path that lies ahead require your boundless creativity, unwavering determination and unyielding commitment to pursue excellence that will guarantee a higher quality of life for our people.”

He said there was readiness among African leaders to support scientific innovation.

“Africa cannot be left behind, we are a haven of pioneers, trailblazers and visionaries. The current crop of African leaders have confidence in our great people on the continent and we are ready to support you to scale new heights in scientific, innovation and technological achievements. Over the years, we have overcome adversity and each time, we have emerged stronger, resilient and resolute in our purpose. Let us, therefore, unleash our full potential and innovative capabilities towards creating more quality products and services that not only transform our respective countries, but entrench sustainable industrial development and modernisation.”

Apart from that, President Mnangagwa also emphasised the need for collaborations among researchers for maximum benefits.

“As we stay the course in our innovation, research and development journey, we need unity of purpose to build a future that is equitable, just, sustainable and prosperous for all. Let us continue to harness the intrinsic value of collaboration and tackle the most pressing issues of our time, such as climate change, poverty eradication, diseases and pandemics, among others. Our innovation drive and industrialisation must be rooted on the day to day needs of our societies and economies,” said President Mnangagwa.

He expressed optimism that the symposium will result in forging greater synergies and collaborations as a result of transformative innovations, which will give impetus to the realisation of the Sustainable Development Goals.

“It is, therefore, imperative that outputs from our innovation, research and development ecosystem be deployed towards improving efficiencies and technological capabilities across all our sectors of the economy. Resultantly, this must have trickle down effects in the reduction of production and environmental costs, while increasing production and productivity to drive sustainable industrial development,” he said.

“Meanwhile, it is pleasing to note that some discoveries being made by our researchers and innovators, across diverse fields, are paving way for a more sustainable and prosperous future. Additionally, I have made a pledge to witness innovation outputs at various innovation hubs and industrial parks within State universities, including most recently at the Harare Institute of Technology.”

He commended the Research Council of Zimbabwe for working with other Ministries, Departments and Agencies in supporting research projects, which saw some being conferred with awards.

“The efforts resonate well with the Whole-of-Government approach of my Government, which discourages tendencies of silo mentality. I, therefore, urge all stakeholders in the research and development ecosystem to continue working together and complementing each other,” said President Mnangagwa.

He also commended various collaborative research efforts by different research institutions that include tertiary institutions and other countries such as Botswana, China and Malawi. “Other initiatives between the Research Council of Zimbabwe and Malawi’s National Commission for Science and Technology, through the National University of Science and Technology and the Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources, have culminated in the development of innovative bio-fertiliser technologies. The above examples are a testament that by pooling our shared capacities and skills as well as resources we can achieve far more than any nation or institution can accomplish alone,” he said.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga said the symposium was meant to accord researchers a platform to showcase and record research and innovation that will address key challenges of the economy.

“These researches are expected to foster a sustainable environment and resource management that will help in information communication technology, humanities, social sciences and national security. The symposium is a platform that fosters a dynamic exchange of ideas across all sectors of the economy, including the application of research findings in policy and practice,” said VP Chiwenga.

United Nations Economic Commission for Africa Executive Secretary, Claver Gatete implored Africa to intensify research to detect natural disasters.

He said research was key for a prosperous and competitive Africa.

Research Council of Zimbabwe chairperson, Professor Zororo Muranda said the symposium had over 80 research papers that needed to be considered for funding.

The Zimbabwe Energy Regulatory Authority chairperson, Dr David Madzikanda said some findings of research had provided solutions that were low hanging in the energy sector.

President Mnangagwa later presented awards to different individuals and institutions with outstanding research work.

The Grand winner was a female researcher, Ms Hilda Kaitano from the National University of Science and Technology, who won the much-coveted Robert Gabriel Mugabe award with a prize money of US$15 000. It was a double award for her as she had also won the Presidential Award that carried a prize money of US$7 000.