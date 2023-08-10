President confers Ma Eli, Maviri liberation heroes status

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa has conferred liberation hero status on the late Insimbi ZeZhwane musicians, Elvis “Ma Eli” Mathe and Thembinkosi “Maviri” Mpofu.

The pair died last Saturday morning in a horrifying accident near Fatima in Lupane, Matabeleland North Province.

On Friday, a memorial service will be held in the pair’s honour at the Amphitheatre in Bulawayo.

On Saturday, MaEli will be laid to rest at his rural home in Tsholotsho and Ma Eli will be laid to rest at Luveve Cemetery in Bulawayo on Sunday.

