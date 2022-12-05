President consoles China following the death of former leader

05 Dec, 2022 - 18:12 0 Views
0 Comments
President consoles China following the death of former leader President Mnangagwa

The Chronicle

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent a condolence message to China following the death of former leaderÂ Jiang Zemin describing him as an outstanding statesman who led his country into growth and progress.

 

The late Chinese leader Jiang Zimen.

Â Jiang (96)Â died last Wednesday in Shanghai.

In a condolence message at the Chinese Embassy in Harare, President Mnangagwa said he had fond memories of Jiang visiting Zimbabwe in 1996.

“In memory of our dear leader Jiang Zemin. I am deeply saddened by the death of the Former President of the People’s Republic of China H.E Cde Jiang Zemin. In Cde Jiang Zemin, China and indeed the progressive world have lost a great Statesman and established international Diplomat who contributed to the greater cooperation between China and the international community.

“I personally have fond memories of my personal interaction with the late Cde Jiang Zemin in 1996, when he paid a visit to Zimbabwe on a state visit and I was assigned by the late President RG Mugabe to accompany him. The visit was indeed successful and cemented the excellent relations we enjoy today between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China. May I once again express my deepest condolences to the People’s Republic of China and the family of Cde Jiang Zemin on their loss. Farewell Cde Jiang Zemin.”

President Mnangagwa signing the book of condolences at the Chinese Embassy in Harare pic cred Presidential Communications Zimbabwe.

Jiang became China’s leader in 1989 and will be remembered for presiding over a decade of breakneck economic growth and rising prosperity in China as it became a global superpower.

He oversaw notable events like China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation and the handover of Hong Kong from the British to the Chinese.

In 1996, Jiang visited Zimbabwe as part of a six-nation African State visit.

The late Chinese leader Jiang Zimen is seen in the file picture with His Excellency President E.D Mnangagwa, former President R.G Mugabe, and the late former Defence Minister Moven Mahachi. pic cred Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

A renowned statesman, Jiang Zeminâ€™s oversaw the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2000, which has blossomed over the past two decades and, also laid the groundwork for both country’s increased bilateral cooperation after independence.

 

 

Â 

 

Â 

 

Share This:

More Stories:

Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Home & Garden Leisure & Travel Commercial Supplies Fashion & Beauty Jobs   Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity City of Harare NetOne OneFusion Pay TelOne ADSL Web Development Domain Registration Email Hosting Web Hosting    
Classifieds Electronics Cars & Parts Building Supplies Services Property, Houses Online Payments Airtime & Bills Prepaid Electricity Web Development Domain Registration Web Hosting