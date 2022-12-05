President consoles China following the death of former leader

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has sent a condolence message to China following the death of former leaderÂ Jiang Zemin describing him as an outstanding statesman who led his country into growth and progress.

Â Jiang (96)Â died last Wednesday in Shanghai.

In a condolence message at the Chinese Embassy in Harare, President Mnangagwa said he had fond memories of Jiang visiting Zimbabwe in 1996.

“In memory of our dear leader Jiang Zemin. I am deeply saddened by the death of the Former President of the People’s Republic of China H.E Cde Jiang Zemin. In Cde Jiang Zemin, China and indeed the progressive world have lost a great Statesman and established international Diplomat who contributed to the greater cooperation between China and the international community.

“I personally have fond memories of my personal interaction with the late Cde Jiang Zemin in 1996, when he paid a visit to Zimbabwe on a state visit and I was assigned by the late President RG Mugabe to accompany him. The visit was indeed successful and cemented the excellent relations we enjoy today between the Republic of Zimbabwe and the People’s Republic of China. May I once again express my deepest condolences to the People’s Republic of China and the family of Cde Jiang Zemin on their loss. Farewell Cde Jiang Zemin.”

Jiang became China’s leader in 1989 and will be remembered for presiding over a decade of breakneck economic growth and rising prosperity in China as it became a global superpower.

He oversaw notable events like China’s entry into the World Trade Organisation and the handover of Hong Kong from the British to the Chinese.

In 1996, Jiang visited Zimbabwe as part of a six-nation African State visit.

A renowned statesman, Jiang Zeminâ€™s oversaw the establishment of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) in 2000, which has blossomed over the past two decades and, also laid the groundwork for both country’s increased bilateral cooperation after independence.

