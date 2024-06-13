President consoles Malawians

Nqobile Tshili, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has consoled the people of Malawi following the tragic death of their Vice-President, Saulos Klaus Chilima, and nine others in a plane crash on Monday.

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera confirmed the tragic plane crash suspected to have been caused by bad weather.

Vice-President Chilima was on his way to represent the government at the burial of former government minister, Ralph Kasambara.

However, due to bad weather, the military plane he was on board failed to land at Mzuzu International Airport, and it disappeared from the radar shortly thereafter.

This resulted in the Malawi government dispatching a search and rescue team which found the plane wreckage in the Chikangawa forest with no survivors.

Malawi has since declared 21 days of mourning in honour of Vice-President Chilima and his entourage, which included former First Lady, Ms Shanil Muluzi nee-Dzimbiri.

“Your Excellency and dear brother, it is with a profound sense of shock and sadness, that I received the devastating news on the fatal aircraft crash, that claimed the lives of the Vice-President of the Republic of Malawi, Honourable Saulos Klaus Chilima, as well as the former First Lady of Malawi, Ms Shanil Muluzi nee-Dzimbiri, among other deceased Malawian patriots,” wrote President Mnangagwa.

“On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zimbabwe, and, on my own behalf, I wish to extend to you, and, through Your Excellency, to the Government and the people of the Republic of Malawi, as well as the families of the deceased, our heartfelt condolences and deep sorrow.

“We wish you fortitude on your road to recovery from this tragedy. The late Dr Chilima, will forever be remembered for his selfless efforts in promoting the bilateral relations between Malawi and Zimbabwe, as well as the integration of our African continent.

“May the bereaved families find solace in the assurance that our thoughts and prayers are with them during this sad period. Please accept, Your Excellency and dear brother, the assurances of my highest consideration.” — @nqotshili