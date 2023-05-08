President conveys message of condolence to Rwanda

Harare Bureau

AS Rwanda buries its dead and counts the costs of heavy rains and accompanying violent floods and mudslides, President Mnangagwa yesterday sent a message of condolence to Rwanda President, Paul Kagame.

In a statement, the President said he learnt with deep sorrow of the calamity that hit Rwanda last week.

“The images I saw in the media in the wake of that flooding were tremendous and unbelievably horrific, including the vast destruction visited upon homes, vital infrastructures and even livestock,” said President Mnangagwa.

“What added to the tragedy is the sordid fact that your country suffered similar tragic floods in 2019, during which 265 souls were lost, and again in 2020 when another 65 Rwandese perished.

“The latest calamity, thus, compounds this increasingly regular cycle of natural disasters, thus once more reminding all of us, including here in Southern Africa, on the urgency of a comprehensively encompassing and collaborative African strategy against these climate change-induced vulnerabilities.”

President Mnangagwa said in 2019, Cyclone Idai similarly hit Zimbabwe alongside sister Republics of Mozambique and Malawi.

This year, Malawi was again affected by floods induced by Tropical Storm Freddy, which killed over 1 000 people.

Added President Mnangagwa: “As we pray for speedy healing of families affected and the wider Rwandese society, Zimbabwe assures you, Mister President, that it stands by you in this hour of great grief and need, and is already mobilising support to help mitigate this natural disaster.

“Please accept, Mr President, expressions of compassion and solidarity from the people and Government of Zimbabwe, my family and from me personally, as you go through the motions of this tragedy, which we share with keen empathy.”

Reports from Rwanda indicate that the government was still counting the cost of the floods as families prepare to bury their dead in the aftermath of the natural disaster caused by torrential rains in the steep and hilly country.

Rivers of mud swept away homes and other infrastructure and cut off roads in several parts of the country, particularly the Western Province bordering Lake Kivu where the worst devastation was reported.

The Rwandese government was racing emergency supplies to the worst hit areas, where evacuees are sheltering in tents.

They have been advised to remain there until the rain stops, with fear of further mudslides and flooding with rivers still raging and land unstable.

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente was expected to tour the worst-affected regions.

The government is expected to extend compensation of 100 000 Rwandan francs (US$110) to each family for every relative killed in the disaster.

East Africa often suffers from deadly weather during the rainy seasons, and Uganda has also suffered in recent days, with six people reported dead in a landslide.