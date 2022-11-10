President courts investors for renewable energy projects

President Mnangagwa, his Tanzanian counterpart President Samia Sukuhu Hassan and African Development Bank president Akinwumi Adesina at the high level meeting on powering the Southern African power pool with renewables in Sharm EL-Sheikh, Egypt on Tuesday (Picture by Tawanda Mudimu)

Nduduzo Tshuma recently in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has invited investors to partner Government in rolling out renewable energy projects in the country and across the region to spur economic activity whose increasing demand outstrips current power generation capacity.

With regional economies on the rebound, the President has said that demand for energy to spur industrial activity has shown an escalating trend and in the case of Zimbabwe, it is driven by growth across all sectors of the economy mainly mining, agriculture, manufacturing and infrastructural development.

The pressure on current energy supplies and the need for more renewables in the energy mix has been given impetus by calls to scale down the use of coal.

President Mnangagwa was speaking during a high-level event on powering the Southern African Power Pool hosted by Tanzanian President, Samia Suluhu Hassan, on the sidelines of the UN Conference on Climate Change (COP 27) in Egypt on Tuesday.

The Southern African Power Pool (SAPP) was established in 1995 to create greater cooperation among 12 governments in the southern Africa region and planning of power generation facilities for mutual benefit of the regions.

The Pool Plan aims to identify possible development and investment in the energy sector to provide adequate electricity supply to the region that is efficient and environmentally and socially sustainable.

The event was also attended by Botswana President Dr Mokgweetsi Masisi, Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema, Angola’s Vice-President Esperança Maria Eduardo Francisco da Costa, African Union Commissioner for Infrastructure and Energy Dr Amani Abou-Zeid, World Bank President Mr David Malpass and African Development Bank President Dr Akinwumi Adesina as well as captains of industry.

President Mnangagwa said the Southern African region is equally experiencing limited energy supply due to droughts resulting in low water levels for hydropower generation, transmission and bottlenecks that limit energy trading within SAPP.

“Zimbabwe like many Sadc countries, has vast renewable resources such as hydro, solar, wind and potential for geo-thermal, which can be converted into electricity,” he said.

“The country has substantial hydropower potential, which, if fully developed, could provide sufficient power to meet Zimbabwe’s base load needs.”

The hydropower potential is mainly concentrated along the Zambezi River and in the eastern highlands and other potential sites like the Devil’s Gorge and Mupata Gorge along the Zambezi River on the border with Zambia.

Feasibility studies have been completed for the 2 400 megawatt Batoka Gorge Hydro-Electric Scheme project, which will be shared equally between Zimbabwe and Zambia.

“We, therefore, invite potential investors to partner us in our renewable energy projects such as Batoka and other Gorges, large solar parks, wind projects in Zimbabwe, which have a regional impact,” said President Mnangagwa.

Government has provided incentives through the Renewable Energy Policy, which include reduced taxes and duty exemptions on equipment, prescribed asset status and third access to the grid and priority dispatch for renewables.