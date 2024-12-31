President deeply rooted in biblical scripture

President Mnangagwa delivers his speech at the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo

Bongani Ndlovu, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa’s address on Sunday at the annual National Thanksgiving and Dedication Service at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre in Bulawayo, revealed a leader deeply rooted in biblical scripture, intertwining his faith with his vision for the country’s development.

His speech, delivered with the confidence of a seasoned preacher, was a reflective demonstration of his understanding of the Bible and its relevance to modern governance.

Throughout his address, the President cited multiple biblical verses, weaving them seamlessly into his message of unity, patriotism, and resilience. From Jeremiah 3:15 to Deuteronomy 28:1-6, his use of scripture underlined his commitment to leading the country with divine guidance.

Quoting Jeremiah 3:15, “I will give you shepherds according to my heart, who will feed you with knowledge and understanding,” the President likened the role of leaders, including himself, to that of spiritual shepherds. He commended the Church for its steadfast commitment to spreading the uncorrupted word of God, describing it as a beacon of hope and wisdom for the nation.

“The Church in Zimbabwe is rallying us all to progressive, Godly, and Biblical patriotism,” he said, stressing the importance of aligning national goals with divine principles.

The President’s speech was steeped in the biblical call for love and unity. Referencing John 15:12-13, he reminded congregants of Jesus’ commandment to love one another, saying love should remain ingrained within the Church and the nation.

“As the Church in Zimbabwe, let us remain inspired by the wise counsel of the Lord Jesus Christ in John Chapter 15 verses 12 and 13 which says, ‘My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends,” he said.

President Mnangagwa’s exhortation to the youth was equally grounded in scripture. Urging them to embrace their heritage and resist external detractors, he invoked Psalm 137:5-6.

“Borrowing from the exhortations in Psalm Chapter 137 verses 5 and 6. I also urge us, individually and collectively to patriotically proclaim that, ‘If I forget Zimbabwe, let my right hand forget her skill. If I do not remember nor prefer Zimbabwe above my own joy, let my tongue cling to the roof of my mouth,” said President Mnangagwa.

“The youth of our country are particularly challenged to resist the machinations by detractors to have them hate or look down upon their own motherland, Zimbabwe. Never be blind to the vast potential of our land.

“Open your eyes and hearts to truly love and be committed to the land of your birth. You, the youth, are the future of this great country.”

President Mnangagwa’s Vision 2030, which aims to transform Zimbabwe into an upper-middle-income economy, is firmly anchored in biblical teachings. He cited Genesis 1:28, which calls for humanity to be fruitful and subdue the earth, as a guiding principle for the nation’s focus on production and productivity.

The President also invoked Deuteronomy 28:1-6, assuring citizens that obedience to God’s commandments would bring blessings to the nation’s cities, countryside, children, and economy.

“Individually and collectively, we must hold firm each other’s hands, as we develop our country. Deuteronomy Chapter 28 verses 1 to 6 assures us of the abundant blessings that come about as a result of obedience and walking in the fear of the Lord.

“If Zimbabwe fully obeys the Lord our God; and carefully follows His commands that He has given us, the Lord our God will set us far above other nations,” he declared.

The President’s inspirational speech highlighted tangible actions aligned with biblical values, including efforts to mitigate climate change through dam construction and borehole drilling, and the rapid modernisation of infrastructure. President Mnangagwa credited these achievements to divine blessings, urging citizens to raise their arms in thanksgiving.

“We will be blessed in our cities and blessed in the countryside. Our children will be blessed; and the crops of our land; and our livestock; our herds and our flocks will also be blessed. Zimbabwe will be blessed when we go in, and blessed when we go out,” he said, concluding with a prayerful commitment to unity and dedicating the nation to God.

“If we obey the word of the Lord, Almighty God will grant that the enemies who rise up against us, will be defeated before us. They will come to us in one direction, and flee from us in several, and the Lord will send a blessing on everything our nation sets out to do,” he said.