President donates seed maize to people living with disability

People with disabilities from Matabeleland South receive maize seed from President Mnangagwa as part of efforts by the Government to empower the less privileged in society.

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu – [email protected]

ABOUT 1 250 people living with disabilities in Matabeleland South province have received maize seed from President Mnangagwa as part of efforts by the Government to empower the less privileged in society.

The distribution is a follow-up to the 11th edition of the National Disability Expo, which was held in Gwanda recently.

During the expo, President Mnangagwa also handed over six residential stands, an A1 and A2 farm to people with disability.

Minister of State for Matabeleland South Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Abedinico Ncube, handed over the maize seed to beneficiaries on behalf of President Mnangagwa yesterday where each person received a 10kg bag of maize seed.

“We are here to witness a kind gesture by our visionary leader President Mnangagwa as he seeks to empower people with disabilities.

“The Government has done a lot to ensure that people with disability (PWDs) are not left out in the development agenda of the Second Republic and this is one of the significant milestones,” said Minister Ncube.

“We have seen people with disabilities even in remote parts of the country receiving assistive devices as a result of intervention from the Government.

“The maize seed, which PWDs have received here today will help them prepare for the coming farming season. I would like to urge PWDs to take a stand and fully utilise all these opportunities that are coming their way.”

Ms Angela Ncube, one of the beneficiaries, said she was grateful for the work done by the Government to mainstream disability issues.

Another beneficiary, Mr Stephen Nkomo, said it was pleasing that Government was concerned with empowering people with disabilities.

“We would like to thank President Mnangagwa for this great recognition. We have received maize seed for free, which we would have ordinarily bought from the shops,” he said.

“As people with disabilities we have long awaited for a leader and Government that will have our interests at heart and our prayers have finally been answered. At this rate our livelihoods will greatly improve as we know that more is yet to come our way,” he said.

Another beneficiary, Mr Andrew Mabhanga, appealed to the Government to extend support to people with disabilities through housing stands, mines, farms and access to other natural resources.

The 11th Edition of the National Disability Expo was held under the theme “Holistic Empowerment of Youth and Children with Disabilities towards the attainment of Vision 2030. A better and brighter future for everyone”.

More than 100 participants including organisations of people with disabilities, affiliates and associates, Government ministries and other stakeholders exhibited at the expo. [email protected]