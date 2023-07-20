President donates to the disabled

Flora Fadzai Sibanda, [email protected]

IN an inspiring display of compassion and empowerment, over 400 individuals living with disabilities in Bulawayo have received a generous gift from President Mnangagwa — seed maize. This remarkable initiative is part of Government’s ongoing efforts to uplift and support the less privileged members of society.

The distribution of seed maize follows the resounding success of the 11th edition of the National Disability Expo, held recently in Gwanda.

During the expo, President Mnangagwa presented six residential stands as well as an A1 and A2 farm to people living with disabilities. Additionally, he donated chicks, piglets, and even cows to organisations affiliated with persons with disabilities (PWDs) and extended this heartfelt gesture to a select few individuals.

This philanthropic endeavour has now reached Matabeleland South, where over 1,000 PWDs were provided with seed maize, all thanks to the President’s unwavering dedication. Mr Macron Chirinzepi, Director in the Office of the Special Advisor on National Disability Issues, expressed his delight in sharing that more than 400 PWDs in Bulawayo have benefited from this distribution.

The aim is to empower them, ensuring they are not left behind as the country strives towards Vision 2030.

Mr Chirinzepi said that through such empowering initiatives, these individuals can ascend the socioeconomic ladder and become part of the upper middle income economy by the time the country reaches its ambitious Vision 2030 goals.

Among the beneficiaries, Mrs Everjoy Mukambaramba expressed her gratitude for the seed she received, recognising its invaluable role in preparing for the upcoming cultivation season. She acknowledged the advantage of receiving the seeds early, as it enables them to start farming simultaneously with the rest of the population once the rains start falling.

“Given that most people living with disabilities are self-employed in our country, little things like these maize seeds are immensely significant. They allow us to generate our own food and sustain ourselves,” Mrs Mukambaramba exclaimed, brimming with appreciation for the President’s support.

She firmly believes that this time, they will not be left behind but rather be fully prepared to embark on their farming endeavors as soon as the rains bless the land.

Mr Joseph Ncube, another beneficiary, expressed his eagerness to participate in the distribution and made sure to arrive early at the venue. He recognised the enduring value of the seed, which has the potential to sustain him and his family throughout the coming year, surpassing the transient nature of mere food provisions.

“Fulfilling our own needs through farming means we can break the cycle of dependency. With careful planning, I can grow enough maize to support my family and even have surplus to sell, enabling me to purchase other essential items,” Mr Ncube said, his words brimming with hope for a brighter future.

In his appeal to President Mnangagwa, Mr Ncube requested additional seed varieties, allowing them to cultivate a diverse range of crops when they embark on their planting journeys.

Miss Sihle Dube passionately appealed to the Government for further assistance, particularly in the realm of housing. Given that most individuals with disabilities are renting and lack permanent homes, she expressed the collective desire for secure and stable housing.

Miss Dube conveyed the profound joy experienced by the vulnerable community, knowing that the President acknowledged their worth and included them in the distribution.

She said the donation brings financial relief, as it eliminates the need to spend considerable sums on purchasing seeds from stores.

The 11th Edition of the National Disability Expo was held under the theme “Holistic Empowerment of Youth and Children with Disabilities towards the attainment of Vision 2030. A better and brighter future for everyone.”

More than 100 participants including organisations of people with disabilities, affiliates and associates, Government ministries and other stakeholders exhibited at the expo.