President ED accords State-assisted funeral for Elvis Nyathi

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa has accorded a State-assisted funeral to Zimbabwean national Elvis Nyathi (41) who was ruthlessly murdered by a vigilante group in Diesploot, South Africa on Wednesday last week.

“The Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Misheck Sibanda wishes to announce that His Excellency the President, Dr E. D. Mnangagwa has granted a State-assisted funeral to the late Elvis Nyathi who was slain in South Africa last week. The remains of the late departed are expected in the country at the weekend,” read the statement by Chief Secretary, Dr Sibanda

Nyathi was viciously assaulted after the group stormed his home where he was with his family where they later necklaced him with an old tyre before setting him alight. No arrests have been made as yet.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Nyathi’s killing was worse than what the apartheid regime did, describing it as immoral, racist and criminal.

He said South Africa should be home to everyone as enshrined in the Freedom Charter in 1955, whose principles were incorporated in the South African constitution which declared that South Africa belongs to all who live in it as it sorts to create a society free from ethnic chauvinism, tribalism, racism and sexism.