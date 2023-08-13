Uncategorised

President ED attends ZCC Annual Conference

The Chronicle

Online writer

President Mnangagwa is expected  at the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) Defe Dopota Shrine in Gokwe North District for the churches annual conference this morning.

Thousands of ZCC members from across the world are converging here for the conference as they commemorate the passing on of the church founder Reverend Samuel Mutendi on July 20 1976.

Now under the leadership of Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi,  the church has been supporting Government programmes aimed at uplifting the livelihoods of its members in line with Vison 2030.

Proceedings at the Shrine started with the Zuva ra Samere procession which allowed Bishop Mutendi to get close to as many of the members as possible

