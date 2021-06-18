President ED heaps praise on Nakamba

Marvelous Nakamba (left) greets President Mnangagwa during his visit to the State House

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has heaped praise on Zimbabwe international and Aston Villa midfielder Marvelous Nakamba, describing him as a hard-working Zimbabwean whose love for the country was unwavering.

Nakamba visited the President at State House on Thursday in the company of former Nottingham Forest, and Queens Park Rangers striker, Dexter Blackstock.

The duo are part of the drive to bring investors into the country, with the help of Presidential envoy and Ambassador-At-Large to the Americas and Europe, Uebert Angel.

Writing on his verified Facebook page, President Mnangagwa implored all youngsters to look up to the former Bantu Rovers player who cut his football teeth at Bulawayo giants Highlanders.

“A pleasure and a privilege to speak to one of Zimbabwe’s brightest young talents. Hard working, empathetic and with an unwavering love for his country – all of Zimbabwe’s children should look up to Marvelous Nakamba,” wrote President Mnangagwa who has to date met three different sports personalities at his official residence.

On June 5, he met Extreme Fighting Championship (EFC) champion Temba Gorimbo while in December last year Olympique Lyon striker and Zimbabwe national soccer team player Tino Kadewere was a Presidential guest.

Nakamba said he was honored to have met the country’s first citizen.

“I am very happy and honoured to meet the President of the country,’’ he told reporters.

Nakamba also runs a charitable organization, Marvelous Nakamba Foundation (MNF) which through one of the renowned legal firms, T Hara and Partners, was officially registered with authorities and has so far helped many underprivileged children throughout the country, paying school fees for 1 000 pupils. MNF was founded in 2019.

“It’s really a great thing for me to help the less privileged, and support the youth, and give motivation that it’s possible to become anything you want to become in life,” Nakamba told our Harare Bureau.