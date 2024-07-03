President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrives for the opening of the 32nd Junior Parliament

Online Writer

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived for the official opening of the 32nd Junior Parliament of Zimbabwe.

The event, held at the new parliament building in Mt Hampden, featured the theme “Education for all children in Africa. The time is now.”

The Junior Parliament aims to give young Zimbabweans a platform to engage with the political process and advocate for issues important to their generation.