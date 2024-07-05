President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends Zimbabwe Irrigation Investment Conference, calls for climate-proof agriculture

Online Writer

Harare, July 5, 2024 – PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa attended the Zimbabwe Irrigation Investment Conference at the Rainbow Towers Hotel in Harare today, emphasising the importance of innovative and climate-proofed agricultural practices to ensure food security in the country.

The conference, held under the theme “Public-Private Partnership for Sustainable and Structured Irrigation Financing to Deliver Food Security, Everywhere Everyday,” aims to boost irrigation development and facilitate public-private sector engagements to address the challenges posed by climate change.

In his address, President Mnangagwa highlighted the need to properly channel essential resources to complement government efforts, stressing that Zimbabwe must strive to feed itself. He noted that the country is generally food secure, but emphasised the importance of thinking outside the box to de-risk the agriculture sector from the vagaries of climate change.

“Climate-proof agriculture at the household level is crucial,” the President said, calling for the implementation of policies, projects, and investments to drive the agricultural development agenda.

President Mnangagwa revealed that Zimbabwe has witnessed a 24 percent increase in irrigated land since 2019, the fastest pace since independence. He also announced the rollout of 35 000 agro-based companies across all villages in the country through the Village Business Units initiative.

Addressing the conference participants, the President highlighted Zimbabwe’s national irrigation potential of 2 million hectares and reiterated that the country is open for business. He encouraged the attendees to consider the empowerment of women and youth, as well as soil health, in their deliberations.

President Mnangagwa concluded by congratulating the attendees for their presence and desire to make an impact on agricultural development in Zimbabwe, urging them to maintain unity of purpose and clarity of vision in their discussions.