President Emmerson Mnangagwa Commissions Munhumutapa Youth Housing Scheme in Masvingo

Online Writer

Masvingo, Zimbabwe– THIS morning, President Emmerson Mnangagwa, accompanied by First Lady Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa, toured and officially commissioned the Munhumutapa Youth Housing Scheme located in the Victoria Range area of Masvingo.

The housing scheme aims to address the pressing need for affordable housing among Zimbabwean youth, providing them with opportunities for homeownership and contributing to the country’s broader economic development goals.

This initiative is part of the Government’s ongoing efforts to empower young people and enhance their living conditions amid the ongoing challenges in the housing sector.

President Mnangagwa emphasised the importance of youth participation in nation-building and urged beneficiaries to take full advantage of the opportunities presented by the new housing project.