President Emmerson Mnangagwa commissions Mutare Teachers College Fruit Juice and Water Processing Plant
Online Reporter
President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Thursday officially commissioned the Mutare Teachers College Fruit Juice and Water Processing Plant in Manicaland Province.
The processing plant was constructed by Masvingo Polytechinic, Verify Engineering and other stakeholders with a capacity of 2000 litres per hour. It produces fruit juices and bottled water. The juices are extracted from baobab fruits, guavas, pine apples, mangoes and loquards
The plant has a capacity to employ 60 permanent and 200 contract workers. Over 2000 households will benefit from the project through supplying raw materials to the plant. The plant will also produce baobab powder, baobab seed cake & seed oil in the future.
