President Emmerson Mnangagwa Confers Liberation War Hero Status on Cde Simon Dlamini

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has conferred liberation war hero status on Cde Simon Dlamini, a former freedom fighter from Hwange who died on Friday last week.

In a statement, Zanu-PF Secretary General Dr Obert Mpofu said Cde Dlamini will be buried in Matetsi, Hwange.

“His Excellency the President and First Secretary of Zanu-PF, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, has conferred liberation war hero status on Cde Simon Dlamini, who died on 30 August 2024. He will be buried at Stand 13, Village 1, Kalala Farm in Hwange,” said Dr Mpofu.

He implored the relevant authorities to make the usual arrangements for the payment of benefits to the departed hero’s family.