President Emmerson Mnangagwa meets Namibia’s ruling SWAPO Party ahead of elections

Online Writer

Harare, Zimbabwe – President Emmerson Mnangagwa met a delegation from the South West Africa People’s Organisation (SWAPO) at State House in Harare this morning.



The SWAPO delegation was led by the party’s Secretary General, Ms Sophia Shaningwa.

SWAPO is the ruling political party in neighbouring Namibia and was the country’s main independence movement.

The party is gearing up for Namibia’s general elections, scheduled to take place in November of this year.



The meeting comes as both Zimbabwe and Namibia work to strengthen political, economic and diplomatic ties between the two southern African nations.

Namibia’s upcoming elections will be a key focus for SWAPO, which has dominated the country’s politics since independence in 1990.



The details of the specific topics covered during the high-level talks were not immediately disclosed.

However, the visit is seen as an opportunity to foster continued cooperation between the ruling parties in Harare and Windhoek.