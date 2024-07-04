President Emmerson Mnangagwa to commission Mutare Teachers College Fruit Juice and Water Processing Plant
Online Writer
President Emmerson Mnangagwa will on Thursday officially commission the Mutare Teachers College Fruit Juice and Water Processing Plant.
The processing plant was constructed by Masvingo Polytechinic, Verify Engineering and other stakeholders with a capacity of 2000 litres per hour. It produces fruit juices and bottled water. The juices are extracted from baobab fruits, guavas, pine apples, mangoes and loquards
The plant has a capacity to employ 60 permanent and 200 contract workers. Over 2000 households will benefit from the project through supplying raw materials to the plant. The plant will also produce baobab powder, baobab seed cake & seed oil in the future.
