President for Africa Education Summit

President Mnangagwa poses with African National Congress Youth League (ANCYL) president Cde College Malatji (second from right), ANCYL spokesperson Cde Wesley Kgang (far left), Youth Empowerment, Development, and Vocational Training Minister Tino Machakaire (second from left) and African Youth Congress chairperson Cde Taurai Kandishaya (right) during a courtesy call at State House in Harare yesterday

Mashudu Netsianda in Victoria Falls

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to officially open the 3rd Africa Education Summit 2025 in Victoria Falls today, reaffirming Zimbabwe’s commitment to transformative education and regional collaboration in advancing the sector.

The highlight of the event is the keynote address by President Mnangagwa while several distinguished speakers have been lied up to make presentations on different topics.

The high-profile event, which started on Thursday, brought together education ministers, policymakers and stakeholders from across Africa to deliberate on strategies for enhancing the continent’s education systems in line with Agenda 2063 and Vision 2030.

It is running under the theme: “Translating our Educational Advancement to Continental Development.”

The 3rd Africa Education Summit is a premier event dedicated to fostering educational advancement across the continent, being jointly hosted by Global Skills Hub United Kingdom, Africa Education Stakeholders and the Government of Zimbabwe.

It seeks to create a transformative experience that will drive educational and developmental progress across Africa.

According to organisers, President Mnangagwa is expected to arrive at the venue of the summit at 9.30 AM followed by a briefing by Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo.

Vice-Presidents Dr Constantino Chiwenga and Cde Kembo Mohadi are also expected to attend the official opening ceremony.

The Second Republic, under the leadership of President Mnangagwa continues to prioritise education as a key driver of socio-economic transformation with the summit providing a platform to share best practices and innovative solutions.

Discussions are expected to focus on curriculum innovation, funding strategies and digital education, setting the stage for transformative policies that will shape Africa’s education landscape for years to come.

The first Africa Education Summit was held in Rwanda and the second in Nottingham in the UK. The second Summit was held under the theme: “Entrepreneurship and Skills Development in the 21st Century Education System: The African-European Perspectives”.

It made a clarion call for governments, civic society organisations and international partners to prioritise investments in education infrastructure, teacher training and targeted support for marginalised groups.

The Summit also identified the need for a paradigm shift in education systems towards a knowledge-based economy, driven by technological advancements and globalisation and the re-imagining of education curricula to foster creativity, problem-solving, critical thinking, adaptability and pursuing innovative solutions to complex challenges.