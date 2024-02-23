President Geingob’s funeral set for Sunday

MEMORIAL services are being held across Namibia as the Southern African country prepares for the burial of the late President, Dr Hage Geingob on Sunday.

The nation of Namibia was plunged into mourning after the death of its revered leader on the 4th of February.

A drive around the capital Windhoek revealed the somber mood that has engulfed the Southern African nation.

Billboards with messages bidding farewell to Dr Geingob remind visitors and citizens of the late President.

A memorial service was held Thursday evening by the ruling SWAPO party, where those who attended described President Geingob as simply the best, reflecting on his dedication to uplifting the lives of ordinary people.

“He was just the best, he was concerned about making the lives of ordinary people improved,” said one of the nationals.

Another added, “He would dance with us as the youth. He was just a good leader, he brought unity amongst the people .”

Another memorial service will be held at the Independence Stadium in Windhoek this Saturday, with more than 20 heads of state expected to attend.

The event will be followed by the burial ceremony on Sunday at the Heroes Acre.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Namibia, Her Excellency Melody Chaurura told ZBC News that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Lady, Dr Auxillia Mnangagwa are expected to attend the funeral.

“About 27 delegations are expected, with confirmations still coming through. 20 heads of state and government. We are expecting the President to arrive on the 24th and we expect he will be accompanied by Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa,” she said.

She added, “It’s important for the President to attend. The two revolutionary parties share ties, the two countries have continued to solidify relations. There is a lot that is going on.”

Meanwhile, a procession with the remains of the late President has been held in Windhoek this Friday.

The procession started from the State House and went through several routes which include Laurent Desire Kabila Street, Robert Mugabe Avenue, Jan Jonker Street and Rehobother Rd.

The procession also passed through the Casa Rosalia, the late Namibian President’s private residence.

The procession ended at the Parliament Gardens where his body will lie in state ahead of burial on Sunday.

