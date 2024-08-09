President hails Zimbabwean sprinters’ remarkable performance at Paris Olympics

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has congratulated Zimbabwe sprinters, Tadiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba for their remarkable showing in the finals of the 200m race at the Paris Olympics.

The duo put up a brave performance in the finals on Thursday night finishing sixth and eighth respectively at the Stade de France.

Posting on his official X account, the President said their achievements are a testament to the resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit that define Zimbabwe.

“My heartfelt congratulations to our remarkable sprinters, Tadiwanashe Makarawu and Makanakaishe Charamba, for placing 6th and 8th in the finals of the 200m race at the Paris Olympics.

“Their achievements are a testament to the resilience, determination, and unwavering spirit that define Zimbabwe. They have made our nation proud. Let us celebrate their dedication and continue to support our athletes as they represent us on the global stage,” said the President.

Running side by side in lane two and lane three, the Zimbabwean sprinters gave their all, with Makarawu finishing sixth in the 20.10seconds.

While Charamba crossed the finishing line on position eight in 20.53 seconds in a race won by fellow-African, Letsile Tebogo of Botswana.

Tebogo crossed the finishing line in 19.46 seconds.