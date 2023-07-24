‘President has made our work easy’

Mukudzei Chingwere, Harare Bureau

The ruling Zanu PF party and its candidates are having it easy on the campaign trail owing to high impact developmental projects being championed by President Mnangagwa, Zanu PF Harare South parliamentary candidate Cde Trymore Kanopula has said.

Cde Kanopula said this ahead of a campaign rally to be addressed by Vice President and Zanu PF Second Secretary Dr Constantino Chiwenga this afternoon.

Tens of thousands of party supporters have converged in Stoneridge ahead of VP Chiwenga’s arrival.

Zimbabwe, since the advent of the Second Republic, has been set on rapid economic development trajectory with President Mnangagwa eager to see an improvement in people’s lives in all corners of the country.

Against this background, Cde Kanopula said the electorate is showing eagerness to give the party a fresh five year mandate at national polls slated for August 23.

“This time our campaign is simple because the work done by President Mnangagwa is there for everyone to see and we are ready to romp to victory,” said Cde Kanopula.

“Most of the people who reside in this constituency got their stands from cooperatives, and these are people with lived experiences of the good work done by the Second Republic.

“People in this constituency are on course to get their title deeds under President Mnangagwa’s scheme of guaranteeing that everybody gets descent accomodation and security of the houses they live in.

“People have come in their numbers to hear the message from the Vice President. We are waiting for Vice President Chiwenga to address us this afternoon,” said Cde Kanopula.

More to follow…