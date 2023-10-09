President headlines population conference

Mashudu Netsianda and Leonard Ncube, Chronicle Writers

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa is expected to open the 20th International Inter-Ministerial Conference on South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Population and Development, which begins in Victoria Falls today.

More than 30 Partners in Population and Development (PPD) member countries and organisations are participating at the two-day Indaba which is expected to create and provide opportunities for cooperation in the fields of population and development.

During the conference, delegates will take stock of the progress made around sexual reproductive health and rights and population development issues over the past 30 years.

The gathering further enables high-level officials, subject experts, representatives from development partners and youth leaders to discuss and agree on the priority actions to be taken ahead of the International Conference on Population and Development (ICPD30) to be held in Zimbabwe next year.

Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister, Cde Richard Moyo, said President Mnangagwa is expected to open the conference.

“As Mat’North province we are hosting His Excellency President Mnangagwa in Vic-Falls where he will be the guest of honour at the 20th International Inter-Ministerial Conference on South-South and Triangular Cooperation in Population and Development,” he said.

Minister Moyo said the event buttresses the Second Republic’s commitment to delivering an effective world class healthcare system in line with Vision 2030.

“If you look at Mat’North, the Government is constructing a modern provincial hospital in Lupane among other projects,and this is testimony to the Second Republic’s commitment to addressing fundamental health issues.”

Speaking during the PPD partner country coordinator meeting held yesterday, Health and Child Care Minister, Dr Douglas Mombeshora, said the ICPD Programme of Action acknowledged South-South Cooperation as a key strategy for achieving ICPD goals.

“Indeed, South-South Cooperation promotes sharing of good practices and experiences and supports member states to realize their national aspirations and development goals in reproductive health, population and development,” he said.

“For example, member states including Zimbabwe have benefited from PPD scholarship programme offered with support from Egypt, India and South Africa which is contributing towards development of human resource base through capacity development, leadership and service delivery in Reproductive Health, Population and Development.”

Minister Mombeshora reaffirmed Zimbabwe’s commitment to achieving the ICPD and SDGs Agendas of moving the world forward and leaving no one behind.

He said for this to be achieved, there was a need for a strong international Inter-Governmental Framework of promoting south-south cooperation in advocacy, networking and policy formulation.

“I therefore, urge you all, to focus on how PPD can help accelerate the ICPD and SDGs by 2030, learning from the Covid-19 experience and achieving the Nairobi Commitments to promote South-South Cooperation (SSC) in Reproductive Health, Population and Development within ICPD Programme of Action,” he said.

Dr Mombeshora said Zimbabwe is committed to the work of PPD and to promote South-South Cooperation as an accelerator to achieving ICPD Programme for Action and the 2030 agenda for Sustainable Development.

Gambian Minister of Public Service Mr Baboucarr Bouy, said his country was committed to achieving the goals outlined in the ICPD Programme of Action through the effective implementation of national policies and programmes.

He said tracking the progress made towards the attainment of the ICPD PoA goals and targets was crucial.

“As part of our strategy to monitor and evaluate our progress in implementing the ICPD Programme of Action, with support from PPD, The Gambia has recently established a National Taskforce for South-South Cooperation. The taskforce’s primary responsibility is to regularly oversee and report on the execution of our National ICPD Commitments, including those made during the Nairobi Summit. This proactive monitoring and reporting mechanism is vital for ensuring accountability and achieving positive outcomes as we work towards fulfilling our Nairobi commitments,” he said.

The ICPD Programme of Action was adopted by representatives of 179 Governments in Cairo in 1994.

The Programme of Action recognised reproductive health and the empowerment of women and gender equality as pillars of sustainable development.

At the last ICPD25 held in Nairobi, Kenya, the governments made commitments to address maternal deaths, unmet need for family planning services and gender- based violence.

Countries made national commitments in five areas, namely: universal access to sexual and reproductive health, financial resources to finish the ICPD Programme of Action, demographic diversity to drive economic growth and achieve sustainable development and gender.

UNFPA East and Southern Africa regional director Ms Lydia Zigomo concurred with partner countries that South-South Cooperation was indeed an accelerator for the achievement of the ICPD goals.

“While much progress has been made in population and development, and more women and young people enjoy their rights and choices than in 1994, the ideals and goals of the ICPD programme of action are facing pushback. Concerted and collaborative effort is thus needed to achieve our goals,” she said.

Dr Zigomo said SSC as an accelerator, was driven by the realisation that the global south was growing in terms of capacity and the drive to contribute to global development by sharing their knowledge and resources derived from their developmental journeys

After the conference, an outcome document will feed into the global consultations aiming to reaffirm the ICPD POA objectives.