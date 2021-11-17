President in Beitbridge to commission houses for civil servants

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

President Mnangagwa has arrived here to commission staff houses for civil servants which were built under the Beitbridge Redevelopment programme.

He is accompanied by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Zanu-PF Vice President Kembo Mohadi.

The 28 by F14 houses are part of the 52 houses, 16 garden flats and 250 core houses which fall under the same infrastructure development programme

Already the Government has released $597 million to complete the F14 houses while an additional US$6,2 million is needed for outstanding housing projects.

The President is also expected to assess progress on the US$300 million Beitbridge modernisation programme which is being done in three phases.

The first phase, which is the freight terminal, is already open for commercial traffic.

The bus and light vehicle terminal are already under construction and are set for completion in May and November next year.

Later in the afternoon the President will address supporters at Dulivhadzimu Stadium.