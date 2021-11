Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has landed in Bulawayo to officiate at the 27th National University of Science and Technology (NUST) graduation ceremony.

He landed at 9.07AM at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport and was welcomed by Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution Cde Judith Ncube and service chiefs.

Ecstatic Zanu-PF members were also there to welcome the Chancellor of all State Universities.