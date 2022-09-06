President in Rwanda for agriculture summit

The President is welcomed by Rwandan Foreign Affairs and Co-operation Minister Dr Vincent Biruta and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador Professor Charity Manyeruke on arrival at Kigali International Airport in Rwanda yesterday. — Picture: Joseph Nyadzayo

Sifelani Tsiko in Kigali, Rwanda

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa arrived here yesterday for the Africa Green Revolution Forum 2022 that aims to find strategies to build resilient food systems in Africa.

He was met at Kigali International Airport by Rwanda’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation Dr Vincent Biruta and Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Rwanda, Professor Charity Manyeruke.

The 12th annual AGRF summit for driving the agriculture and food agenda in Africa is following up on key commitments made last year and seeks to find a way forward to build resilient food systems in Africa.

President Mnangagwa is accompanied by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade, Ambassador Frederick Shava and Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Development Minister Dr Anxious Masuka.

The AGRF is one of the biggest forums for African agriculture, bringing together stakeholders in the agricultural landscape to take practical actions and share lessons that will move African agriculture forward.

The AGRF summit is being held under the theme, “Grow, Nourish, Reward — Bold Actions for Resilient Food Systems”.

The summit started yesterday and runs until Friday.

The AGRF 2022 Summit will provide a platform to reflect on the co-ordinated large-scale action by leaders, institutions, investors, coalitions and individuals to accelerate action towards translating commitments made into actionable strategies and progress on the ground.

It brings together leaders from governments, businesses, civil society, international organisations alongside innovators, financiers, experts, scientists, entrepreneurs and youth.

Broadly the summit will seek game-changing solutions towards a food-secure Africa and food systems that deliver for people.

Last year, President Mnangagwa launched Zimbabwe’s Agriculture and Food Systems Transformation Strategy which seeks to achieve a US$8,2 billion agriculture economy by 2025.

The strategy is a composite plan of action drawn from the Agriculture Recovery and Livestock Growth Plans.

While here, President Mnangagwa is expected to meet Zimbabweans based in Rwanda and also tour the Rwanda Genocide Memorial site.