President jets in for Youth Day celebrations to be held in Lupane

President Mnangagwa chats with Finance and Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube after landing

Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo.

He touched ground aboard an Air Zimbabwe airplane at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

His plane landed at about 5PM.

He was welcomed by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Cabinet Ministers Prof Mthuli Ncube and Kirsty Coventry among other senior civil servants.

Service chiefs are also on the ground to welcome the President who is going to preside over the National Youth Day commemorations in Lupane tomorrow at the Lupane State University.