President jets in for Youth Day celebrations to be held in Lupane

20 Feb, 2023 - 18:02 0 Views
0 Comments
President Mnangagwa chats with Finance and Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube after landing

The Chronicle

Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo.

He touched ground aboard an Air Zimbabwe airplane at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport.

His plane landed at  about 5PM.

He was welcomed by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Judith Ncube, Cabinet Ministers Prof Mthuli Ncube and Kirsty Coventry among other senior civil servants.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga welcoming President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the airport

Service chiefs are also on the ground to welcome the President who is going to preside over the National Youth Day commemorations in Lupane tomorrow at the Lupane State University.

