President jets in to officially open ZITF

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo where he is scheduled to officially open the 61th edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) tomorrow.

The President jetted in shortly after 4PM at the Joshua Mqabuko International Airport aboard an Air Zimbabwe plane. He was welcomed by Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers, ZITF Company board chair Mr Busisa Moyo and service chiefs among other senior Government officials.

On his arrival, the President had a brief interaction with Zanu-PF supporters who had arrived at the airport to welcome him.

President Mnangagwa will be officiating at ZITF as the Head of State for the third time.

The country’s premier business expo is being held under strict Covid-19 guidelines with persons under 18 not allowed to attend the event as part of efforts to curb the disease from spreading among children.

This year’s edition is running under the theme ‘Showcasing the New Normal For Business and Industry: Realities and Opportunities’

Organisers of the show have also enlisted the help of the Zimbabwe Tourism Authority and key stakeholders in communicating and enforcing health and safety protocols outside the exhibition centre.

The ZITF 2021 was this year postponed twice, in April and August due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

