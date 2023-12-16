President jets into Madagascar

President Mnangagwa is welcomed by Madagascar Prime Minister Christian Louis Ntsay, at Antananarivo International Airport yesterday evening. (Picture by Presidential Photographer Tawanda Mudimu)

Fungi Kwaramba In Antananarivo, Madagascar

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today join world leaders to witness the inauguration of President Andry Rajoelina in Madagascar’s capital Antananarivo.

The President was last night welcomed at the Antananarivo Airport by Madagascan Prime Minister Christian Louis Ntsay.

The Indian Ocean island, which is a member state of Sadc, held its elections late November and President Rajoelina was declared the winner after garnering 58,9 percent of the vote followed by Siteny Randrianasoloniaiko, a lawmaker, who got 14,4 percent.

Under President Mnangagwa, Zimbabwe has been pursuing policy of friend to all, enemy to none, while positioning itself as a Pan African Nation, putting the continent first, through initiatives such as intra-African all-round cooperation.

Such cooperation is in sync with President Mnangagwa “Nyika inovakwa nevene vayo” philosophy. which can be broadened to encompass the whole of the resource-rich African continent.

Taking a cue from President Mnangagwa, many African nations are now emphasising on value addition and beneficiation of their resources as opposed to the export of raw materials.

Many African states have already expressed interest to emulate Zimbabwe’s inward looking policy which has seen the country, under illegal economic sanctions, turning adversities into opportunities.

In the spirit of Pan-Africanism early this month a delegation from Madagascar led by the Mayor of Antananarivo and former Minister of Foreign Affairs Naina Andriantsitohaina met with President Mnangagwa and expressed keen interest to deepen ties with Zimbabwe.

The delegation also invited the President to attend today’s inauguration of this Island’s President.

“We have been sent by President Andry Rajoelina who has been elected in Madagascar. In a few weeks, there will be the inauguration ceremony. We have been sent as special envoys to see the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe to invite him to come to the ceremony and to strengthen the link between our two countries,” he said.

Sadc countries that held elections recently are Zimbabwe and Eswatini while DRC will conduct its own later this year.

Next year, countries to hold elections in the region are Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Namibia and Mauritius.

Scores of world leaders, headlined by Sadcmember states are here to attend the inauguration of President Rajoelina, as the region continues to entrench democracy and regional solidarity.

The President, who was recently elected in a peaceful, free and fair election has described all Sadc member states as “one people” united for the common purpose of ensuring peace, stability, socio-economic development and prosperity.

The President said Zimbabwe appreciated the continued show of solidarity as well as the unwavering support rendered by the regional bloc.

“Dating back to the days of our liberation struggle, and indeed since time immemorial, we are collectively united by unbreakable bonds cemented by historical, cultural and family ties. We are one people.

“This unity, love and common purpose, among our countries, must be nurtured and defended for shared peace and stability as well as the socio-economic development and prosperity of our peoples,” he said.