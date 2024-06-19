President joins 21 Heads of State for Ramaphosa inauguration

Gibson Nyikadzino, Zimpapers Politics Hub

President Mnangagwa is in Pretoria, South Africa, joining 21 other confirmed African Heads of State attending President-elect Cyril Ramaphosa’s second inauguration at the Union Buildings.

Two of the expected Heads of State are Kings, Lesotho’s Letsie III and Eswatini’s Mswati III.

According to President-elect Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Mr Vincent Magwenya, other countries will be represented by Prime Ministers or Cabinet ministers.

African Heads of State attending the inauguration include Senegal’s Bassirou Diomaye Faye, Liberia’s Joseph Boakai, Namibia’s Nangolo Mbumba, Nigeria’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Kenya’s William Ruto, Tanzania’s Samia Suluhu Hassan, and Mauritius’s Prithvirajsing Roopun.

Others are Mauritania’s Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Comoros’ Azali Assoumani, Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Felix Tshisekedi, Madagascar’s Andry Rajoelina, Botswana’s Mokgweetsi Masisi, Angola’s João Lourenço, Mozambique’s Filipe Nyusi, Egypt’s Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, Togo’s Faure Gnassingbé, Rwanda’s Paul Kagame, Republic of Congo’s Denis Sassou Nguesso and Uganda’s Yoweri Museveni.

Countries from the BRICS bloc, China and Brazil, are sending envoys. Cuba’s Vice-President Salvador Valdés Mesa confirmed attending while other countries will be represented by their Ambassadors in Pretoria.

Mr Mangwenya said South Africa is expecting a high level representation from the State of Palestine.

President-elect Ramaphosa inauguration comes after he was voted in by 283 MPs last week Friday.