President joins other African leaders at FOCAC

Fungi Kwaramba in Beijing, China

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will today join more than 50 African leaders, plus China, at the 9th Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) with increased trade and investment top of the agenda.

Held every three years, FOCAC is the premier engagement mechanism between China and Africa, yielding tangible results that benefit both parties equally.

Traditionally, China, the world’s second-largest economy, uses this platform to pledge investments in major infrastructure projects like ports, railways, power, dams, and highways.

This year’s summit, themed, “Joining Hands to Advance Modernisation and Build a High-Level China-Africa Community with a Shared Future,” emphasises the joint exploration of modernisation pathways as a core focus.

While the official opening is set for tomorrow, with President Mnangagwa expected to address the Forum, tonight the President will join his counterparts for a State reception to be hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The natural affinity between China and Africa provides a solid foundation for cooperation, rooted in their shared experiences and empathy.

As the largest developing country, China finds common ground with Africa, home to the highest concentration of developing nations.

This shared context enables both parties to leverage their unique strengths and resources, fostering a collaborative approach to achieving modernisation and a brighter future together.

Chinese media reports suggest that while investments might be smaller this year, China will focus on agriculture, industrialisation, and enhancing the continent’s mineral processing capacity.

Ahead of the forum, Zimbabwe signed 17 cooperation agreements with China, primarily focusing on trade and investment.

These agreements align with the forum’s objectives and demonstrate Zimbabwe’s commitment to strengthen ties with China. The FOCAC forum rotates between Africa and China every three years, fostering a strong partnership between the continent and the Asian nation.

The forum’s objectives include; to promote economic cooperation and trade, encouraging investment and infrastructure development, supporting sustainable development and poverty reduction, and enhancing political and diplomatic relations. It seeks to foster people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation.

Benefits for Zimbabwe include increased investment, economic growth, improved infrastructure development and enhanced political and diplomatic relations.

The forum also opens access to Chinese technology and expertise to Zimbabwe and other African countries.