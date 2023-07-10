President lauds China’s role in development

Harare Bureau

DEVELOPING countries can accelerate their growth through increased co-operation with willing partners such as China, President Mnangagwa has said.

In a virtual address to the High-Level Meeting of the Forum on Global Action for Shared Development hosted by his Chinese Counterpart, President Xi Jinping, President Mnangagwa said Global Development Initiative (GDI) was critical for the attainment of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030.

GDI consolidates China’s international development co-operation agenda and seeks to bolster its role as a development partner for the Global South.

“There is no gainsaying that the global development agenda has entered a critical juncture, with developing countries facing serious challenges to achieve the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“It is in that regard, that we in Zimbabwe, appreciate and strongly support President Xi Jinping’s initiative, which aims at addressing the global development inequalities.

“We particularly value the fact that this initiative will put emphasis on global development partnerships that advance solidarity, equality, balanced and inclusive development.

“This is in line with my own Government’s thrust on development, which aims at leaving no one and no place behind as we race to attain our goal of becoming an upper middle-income country by 2030,” said President Mnangagwa.

He added that for Zimbabwe to attain Vision 2030, it will continue co-operating with progressive countries like China.

Harare’s co-operation with China in various fields that include energy, agriculture, health, environment, infrastructure development and mining, continues to grow, he said.

“Zimbabwe greatly appreciates the continued and increasing investment from China. Trade between our two countries has grown exponentially to US$2,4 billion by the end of 2022.

“This comprehensive bilateral co-operation with China has complemented my Government’s own efforts towards the realisation of the SDGS,” he said.

Zimbabwe will continue co-operating with China and supporting the principles and pillars of GDI, particularly on the need to place economic development at the centre of multilateral co-operation and the prioritisation of financing for development, said President Mnangagwa.

He said Zimbabwe welcomes the pledge by the Chinese Government to continue supporting developing countries through the GDI.

“We have no doubt that with the support and co-operation from our Chinese friends, more meaningful development can be realised among developing countries like my own,” said the President.

The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, was ratified by all United Nations member States in 2015, and provides a shared blueprint for peace and prosperity for people and the planet, now and into the future.

At its heart are the 17 SDGs, which are an urgent call for action by all countries, developed and developing, in a global partnership.

The SDGs recognise that ending poverty and other deprivations must go hand-in-hand with strategies that improve health and education, reduce inequality, and spur economic growth; while tackling climate change and working to preserve oceans and forests.