President launches Covid-19 ministerial task force

President Mnangagwa wears a face mask with the assistance of Minister of Health and Child Care Dr Obadiah Moyo in Harare yesterday

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has launched a ministerial taskforce that will spearhead efforts to fight Covid-19 in the country.

The task force will be headed by Minister of Health and Childcare, Dr Obadiah Moyo and will be deputised by the Minister of Local Government and Public Works Cde July Moyo.

The task force will have a total of eleven ministers, and will coordinate with the Civil Protection Unit.

“His excellency the President has established an Ad-Hoc Inter-ministerial Taskforce in line with the decision made by Cabinet at its seventh meeting on Tuesday, 17 March, 2020,” read a statement from the office of the president and Cabinet.

Part of the terms of reference to guide the task force are to monitor the situation and manage response to the Covid-19 outbreak, and identify any gaps for corrective action and to mobilise domestic and international financial resources to adequately respond to the outbreak, among others terms of reference.

More details to follow…