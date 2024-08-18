President launches Sadc Liberation city

Zvamaida Murwira, Senior Reporter

President Mnangagwa today presided over the ground breaking ceremony of Sadc Liberation City where

Zimbabwe handed over one hectare of land to the regional bloc to allow each member country to

construct a monument of its struggle against colonialism.

The event, which was attended by some Heads of State and Government from the Sadc region was held at

the Museum of African Liberation, a Pan African project aimed at documenting and immortalising the

continent’s liberation history.

In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe remained inspired by the region’s collective

national history and the spirit of Pan African vision.

“It is therefore befitting that acknowledge the support of Sadc member states and that of other

countries, in Africa, that enabled the official African Union endorsement of the establishment of the

Museum of African Liberation. This project is being spearheaded by the Institute of African Knowledge