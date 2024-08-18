President launches Sadc Liberation city
Zvamaida Murwira, Senior Reporter
President Mnangagwa today presided over the ground breaking ceremony of Sadc Liberation City where
Zimbabwe handed over one hectare of land to the regional bloc to allow each member country to
construct a monument of its struggle against colonialism.
The event, which was attended by some Heads of State and Government from the Sadc region was held at
the Museum of African Liberation, a Pan African project aimed at documenting and immortalising the
continent’s liberation history.
In his keynote address, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabwe remained inspired by the region’s collective
national history and the spirit of Pan African vision.
“It is therefore befitting that acknowledge the support of Sadc member states and that of other
countries, in Africa, that enabled the official African Union endorsement of the establishment of the
Museum of African Liberation. This project is being spearheaded by the Institute of African Knowledge
Comments