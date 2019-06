President leads Harare South clean-up

Columbus Mabika, Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa is expected to lead the National Clean-Up Campaign this morning at Candy Shops in Southlea Park, Harare South, as Government intensifies efforts to ensure the country has sustainable environmental management and waste disposal systems.

The area’s legislator, Cde Tongai Mnangagwa, confirmed the development yesterday.

Cde Mnangagwa added that after the clean-up, President Mnangagwa will then witness the launch of a waste recycling programme by Harare South residents inconjuction with Environmental Management Agency (EMA).

“This is a great honour for the people of Harare South constituency to be visited by His Excellency. This is the first time a President has officially visited the area,” said Cde Mnangagwa.

“In his 38 years of leadership, President Mugabe never set foot in the area. This shows the extent to which President Mnangagwa is concerned about the livelihoods of people.

“The Head of State and Government will, after the clean-up, witness the launch of a waste recycling project we are doing with EMA where we mobilised women and youths to collect waste materials, which they sell for hard cash.”

He said the waste recycling initiative in his constituency was an activation of waste separation in the residential area and a livelihood option through the creation of green jobs.

Cde Mnangagwa said the visit by the President is an opportunity for the people of his constituency to interact with the Head of State as well as a platform to seek Government assistance in the regularisation of the area.

“We know that Harare South constituency is one of the settlements facing a plethora of challenges in Zimbabwe and the President will be coming here to get first-hand information.

“So, we are happy that this will be an opportunity for the people to mix and mingle with him for a good cause,” he said.

The process of regularising settlements in Harare South constituency has been on the cards for a long time but with little success.

Once the regularisation process has been concluded, sanity is expected to prevail in the area.

This will also be in line with Zanu-PF’s promise of delivering decent houses to citizens.

The promise was made during the campaign for the July 30, 2018 harmonised elections.

Cde Mnangagwa said the Second Republic is action-oriented, and the process to regularise the settlements is critical for the residents.

“With the help of Government and other stakeholders, I hope that the regularisation of settlements in this constituency will finally be done,” he said.

Over 100 000 households in Harare South don’t have title deeds to their residential stands.