President leaves for Ghana

Levi Mukarati

President Mnangagwa has left Harare for Accra Ghana, where he is set to attend the 30th African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) annual meetings.

President Mnangagwa was seen off at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Defence and War Veterans Affairs Minister Oppah Muchinguri Kashiri, senior government officials and service chiefs.

The Afreximbank meetings running under the theme: “Delivering the Vision, Building Prosperity for Africans” will seek solutions to development challenges being faced on the continent and the Caribbean.

Zimbabwe’s participation comes as the bank is constructing its regional office in Harare