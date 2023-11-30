  • Today Thu, 30 Nov 2023

President makes NRZ board appointment

President makes NRZ board appointment Mrs Molly Dingani

Business Writer 

President Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of Mrs Molly Dingani as the National Railways of Zimbabwe  Deputy Chairperson of the board.

The appointment is with effect from December 1 to  November  30, 2026.

Mrs Dingani  replaces General William Dube whose term has expired.

NRZ board is chaired by  Mike Madiro. 

In a letter dated November 27, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said “ I am pleased to advice you that His Excellency, The President of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D Mnangagwa has approved your  appointment  as Deputy Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe Board.

“You shall serve in that capacity with effect from 01 December 2023 to 30 November 2026.”

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments