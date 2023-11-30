President makes NRZ board appointment

Business Writer

President Mnangagwa has approved the appointment of Mrs Molly Dingani as the National Railways of Zimbabwe Deputy Chairperson of the board.

The appointment is with effect from December 1 to November 30, 2026.

Mrs Dingani replaces General William Dube whose term has expired.

NRZ board is chaired by Mike Madiro.

In a letter dated November 27, Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona said “ I am pleased to advice you that His Excellency, The President of Zimbabwe, Cde E.D Mnangagwa has approved your appointment as Deputy Chairperson of the National Railways of Zimbabwe Board.

“You shall serve in that capacity with effect from 01 December 2023 to 30 November 2026.”