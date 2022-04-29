President Mangagwa officially opens ZITF in Bulawayo…challenges businesses to innovate

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

President Mnangagwa has officially opened the 62nd edition of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) in Bulawayo where he has challenged local businesses to embrace innovation and manage risks while thriving to contribute more to the country’s economic growth.

Delivering his keynote address today, President Mnangagwa said innovation was no longer a luxury for the future, stating that the experiences from the disruptive Covid-19 pandemic and the challenges linked to the changing global economic patterns and geo-political complications, demand switch adaptive approaches.

“New business models, practices and processes should also result in increased production and productivity, growth and broader economic opportunities across all parts of the country for a balanced economy,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Present realities have meant that industry re-looks at the impact of supply chain disruptions, matters related to financial health, risk management, customer engagement and behaviours, among other aspects.”

The theme for this year’s Trade Fair is: “Re-think, Re-imagine, Re-invent: Value Chains for Economic Development”.

…more to follow