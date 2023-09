Online Writer

President Mnangagwa met ANC Secretary General Fikile Mbalula this morning at State House.

Posting on his social media Cde Fikile Mbalula congratulated His Excellency

He has described CCC and Nelson Chamisa as puppets of the West.

Mbalula has always been adamant that the relationship between ANC and Zanu PF is solid and unbreakable.