President Mnangagwa and Belarus President jet into Victoria Falls tomorrow

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

FIFTEEN buses have been availed to carry people from around Hwange District to Victoria Falls International Airport to welcome President Mnangagwa and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko tomorrow.

Respective leaders in the district have been assigned to mobilise 1 000 people through the ruling Zanu-PF structures to the airport where President Mnangagwa is expected to briefly address the crowd.

The visiting Belarus President is in the country on a three-day State visit and this morning visited the National Heroes Acre in Harare.

He will take time to visit Victoria Falls on Wednesday and will be hosted by President Mnangagwa who will interact with stakeholders in the tourism city.

In a statement, Zanu-PF Hwange District Coordinating Committee Secretary for Administration Cde Nkosilathi Jiyane encouraged party supporters to come in numbers.

“His Excellency will be hosting his counterpart from Belarus on the 1st of February 2023 and as we usually do, let’s welcome him at the airport in numbers. Travel arrangements will be made available through the Secretary of Transport,” said Cde Jiyane.

The party’s Secretary for Transport and Welfare in the Hwange DCC Cde Sikhathele Moyo said buses were already on standby and the routes have been set.

“We have been allocated 15 buses to carry people to welcome the two Presidents and we have since allocated a bus each to each party district in Hwange. We have engaged respective district chairpersons to mobilise as many people as possible following on the President’s mantra of leaving no one behind, and so it’s all systems go ahead of the visit by the two Presidents,” said Cde Moyo.

She said the first bus will carry people from Simangani, Makwa, Kasase, Mwemba, Mashala and Kasibo areas, while the second will pick from Sidinda, Lumbora, Kanywambizi, Cross Gavu, Batoka, Jabula and Chidobe and the third from Mununa, Milonga, Nitba, Gondwa, Ndimakule and Chikandakubi.

The fourth bus will pick from Jambezi, Sacred Heart Misson, Chewumba and Ndlovu; fifth from Jambezi Centre via Mbizha.

Kamativi and Cross Dete have been allocated their own bus while another one will pick from Mabale, Lupote and Sianyanga.

There will be also a bus to carry people from Makwandara and Gurambira, and another from Dete and Silewu as well as another from Chentali and Dinde.

There will be a bus carrying people from St Mary’s and Nekabandama and another will start from Hwange town.

There is also a bus for Victoria Falls city and Matetsi.

[email protected]