President Mnangagwa, and King Mswati arrive for ZITF

Vusumuzi Dube

[email protected]

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and Eswatini leader King Mswati III have arrived in Bulawayo ahead of the official opening of the Zimbabwe International Trade Fair by the Southern African monarch.

King Mswati has been on a State visit to the country since Tuesday where he was attending the Transform Africa Summit that was held in the resort city of Victoria Falls.

President Mnangagwa and the First Lady, Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa were the first to touchdown at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo international airport at 9.55am.

He was met by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Cde Judith Ncube, Industry and Commerce Minister Dr Sekai Nzenza, Minister of Local Government and Public Works, Cde July Moyo, Minister of Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Dr Sithembiso Nyoni among other senior Government and Zanu-PF officials.

King Mswati III arrived aboard an Air Zimbabwe flight at 10.50 am and he was met and welcomed by his Zimbabwean counterpart President Mnangagwa.

The two Southern African leaders were also met by a jubilant crowd at the airport who broke out in song and dance before they departed to the ZITF grounds for the official opening ceremony