President Mnangagwa and President Chapo arrive at the ZITF

Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa and his Mozambique counterpart Daniel Chapo have arrived for the official opening of this year 65th Zimbabwe International Trade Fair (ZITF) edition in Bulawayo.

The two Presidents jetted into Bulawayo yesterday ahead of today’s official opening of the 65th edition of the ZITF.

President Chapo is the guest of honour at this year’s oversubscribed global expo and is scheduled to conduct a tour of stands at the Zimbabwe International Conference and Exhibition Smart City this morning before the official opening session in the afternoon.

The two Heads of States will have a hectic schedule today at the ZITF where they are scheduled to interact with scores of local and foreign exhibitors whose increased participation has seen the hosts extend space with 29 countries participating.

Among the foreign countries is Afghanistan, Angola, Austria, Belarus, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union delegation, Egypt, Ethiopia, France, German, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Malawi, Mozambique, Netherlands, Pakistan, Rwanda, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, United Arab Emirates and Zambia.

Zimbabwe and Mozambique enjoy cordial bilateral relations dating back to pre-independence times and have blossomed over the years on the socio-economic and political front.