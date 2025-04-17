President Mnangagwa and the First Lady arrive for Children’s Party in Gokwe

Online Reporter

President Mnangagwa and First Lady Amai Auxillia Mnangagwa have arrived at Nyamuroro High School in Nembudziya, Gokwe North for the Children’s Party.

They were received by Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, Cabinet Ministers and service chiefs.

It is an electric atmosphere and a rare occasion for the minors who will have a first-hand interaction with President Emmerson Mnangagwa and the First Lady at the party which is meant to inculcate values of the liberation struggle among children.

The interaction comes as the President has been preaching about the need for young people to safeguard themselves from child marriages as well as drug and substance abuse.

President Mnangagwa will address the children with expectations that he will touch on policies being implemented by the Government to guarantee the minors various rights.