President Mnangagwa announces overhaul of ZBC Montrose studios

Showbiz Reporter

ZBC Montrose Studios in Bulawayo are undergoing comprehensive modernisation as part of Government efforts to transform the country’s media landscape, President Mnangagwa said yesterday.

As he delivered a State of the Nation Address (Sona) to a joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate in Harare, President Mnangagwa said: “Government is supporting the transformation of the media landscape, through bold measures to preserve our culture and nurture a positive country image. True to the philosophy of leaving no one and no place behind, the Montrose Television Studios in Bulawayo are being comprehensively modernised.”

The President further highlighted that community radio stations in Matabeleland North, South and Mashonaland Central are also set to benefit from this media modernisation initiative.

“Similarly, community radio stations such as Khulumani FM and Central FM as well as Mbembesi and Ntepe Manama, in Matabeleland North and Matabeleland South, respectively, together with the Madziva FM in Mashonaland Central Province are undergoing upgrade to increase the reach of broadcasting services.”