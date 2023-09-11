  • Today Mon, 11 Sep 2023

President Mnangagwa appoints Cabinet ministers

President Mnangagwa today appointed Cabinet ministers

The following is the list of appointed ministers.

Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion – Prof Mthuli Ncube

Minister of Defence and Security – Oppah Muchinguri

Minister of Home Affairs – Kazembe Kazembe

Minister of Information – Jenfan Muswere

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Ziyambi Ziyambi

Minister of Health and Child Care – Dr Mombeshora

Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Frederick Shava

Minister of Primary and Secondary Education – T Moyo

Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development – Prof. Amon Murwira

Minister of War veterans Affairs – Christopher Mutsvangwa

Minister of Youth, Empowerment and Development – Tino Machakaire

Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation – Kirsty Coventry

Minister of Environment – Mangaliso Ndlovu

Minister of Tourism – Barbra Rwodzi

Minister of Women’s Affairs – Monica Mutsvangwa

Minister of Local Government – Winston Chitando

Minister of ICTs – Tatenda Mavetera

Minister of Mines – Soda Zhemu

Minister of Public Service – July Moyo

Minister of Industry and Commerce – Dr Sithembiso Nyoni

Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development – Felix Mhona

Minister of Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo

Minister of National Housing – Daniel Garwe

Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development – Dr Anxious Masuka

Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President – Lovemore Matuke

Minister of Skills Audit and Development – Prof Paul Mavima

 

    Zvamaida Murwira Senior Reporter  The Pan African Parliament's financial management system is solid and allegations of […]

