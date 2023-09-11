President Mnangagwa appoints Cabinet ministers
President Mnangagwa today appointed Cabinet ministers
The following is the list of appointed ministers.
Minister of Finance and Investment Promotion – Prof Mthuli Ncube
Minister of Defence and Security – Oppah Muchinguri
Minister of Home Affairs – Kazembe Kazembe
Minister of Information – Jenfan Muswere
Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs – Ziyambi Ziyambi
Minister of Health and Child Care – Dr Mombeshora
Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade – Frederick Shava
Minister of Primary and Secondary Education – T Moyo
Minister of Higher Education, Science and Technology Development – Prof. Amon Murwira
Minister of War veterans Affairs – Christopher Mutsvangwa
Minister of Youth, Empowerment and Development – Tino Machakaire
Minister of Sports, Arts and Recreation – Kirsty Coventry
Minister of Environment – Mangaliso Ndlovu
Minister of Tourism – Barbra Rwodzi
Minister of Women’s Affairs – Monica Mutsvangwa
Minister of Local Government – Winston Chitando
Minister of ICTs – Tatenda Mavetera
Minister of Mines – Soda Zhemu
Minister of Public Service – July Moyo
Minister of Industry and Commerce – Dr Sithembiso Nyoni
Minister of Transport and Infrastructural Development – Felix Mhona
Minister of Energy and Power Development – Edgar Moyo
Minister of National Housing – Daniel Garwe
Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries and Rural Development – Dr Anxious Masuka
Minister of State for Provincial Affairs in the Office of the President – Lovemore Matuke
Minister of Skills Audit and Development – Prof Paul Mavima
